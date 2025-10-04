Hyderabad Student Working In US Gas Station Shot Dead, Telangana Govt Offers Aid

Hyderabad (Telangana): In a heartbreaking incident, a 26-year-old student from Hyderabad was shot dead in Dallas, United States, on Friday night. The victim was identified as Chandrashekar Pole. His family confirmed the incident, saying he was attacked by unidentified assailants while working at a gas station. Chandrashekar had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in Hyderabad before moving to the US two years ago for higher studies. He finished his master's degree six months ago and was searching for employment, his brother Damodar told the media. To meet expenses, he had been working part-time at the gas station where the fatal incident occurred.

Telangana Govt Offers Support

Expressing grief, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed condolences and assured support to repatriate the mortal remains.“The death of Pole Chandrasekhar, a student from LB Nagar, in a shooting incident by miscreants in America has caused deep shock and grief. I pray to God that his soul may find peace and express my profound condolences to his family members. The government will stand by Chandrasekhar's family. We will provide all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains back to his hometown.,” Reddy wrote on X.

BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao also visited the family.“It is heartbreaking to see the agony of parents who had high hopes for their son's future. My deepest sympathies are with them,” he said. This tragedy comes weeks after another Telangana native, Mohammed Nizamuddin (32), was killed in a police firing incident in Santa Clara, California. Nizamuddin was shot on September 3 after being found allegedly threatening a roommate with a knife. His family, however, learned of the death only on September 18 through a friend.

