Hyderabad Student Working In US Gas Station Shot Dead, Telangana Govt Offers Aid
Hyderabad (Telangana): In a heartbreaking incident, a 26-year-old student from Hyderabad was shot dead in Dallas, United States, on Friday night. The victim was identified as Chandrashekar Pole. His family confirmed the incident, saying he was attacked by unidentified assailants while working at a gas station. Chandrashekar had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in Hyderabad before moving to the US two years ago for higher studies. He finished his master's degree six months ago and was searching for employment, his brother Damodar told the media. To meet expenses, he had been working part-time at the gas station where the fatal incident occurred.
#WATCH | Rangareddy, Telangana | Pole Chandrashekar, hailing from BN Reddy Nagar, reportedly shot dead in Denton, Texas brother says, "My younger brother went to the United States in 2023. We have received information that he has been shot and killed... We spent a lot of... twitter/R97ps6eokS
- ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2025
Telangana Govt Offers Support
Expressing grief, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed condolences and assured support to repatriate the mortal remains.“The death of Pole Chandrasekhar, a student from LB Nagar, in a shooting incident by miscreants in America has caused deep shock and grief. I pray to God that his soul may find peace and express my profound condolences to his family members. The government will stand by Chandrasekhar's family. We will provide all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains back to his hometown.,” Reddy wrote on X.
BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao also visited the family.“It is heartbreaking to see the agony of parents who had high hopes for their son's future. My deepest sympathies are with them,” he said. This tragedy comes weeks after another Telangana native, Mohammed Nizamuddin (32), was killed in a police firing incident in Santa Clara, California. Nizamuddin was shot on September 3 after being found allegedly threatening a roommate with a knife. His family, however, learned of the death only on September 18 through a friend.
అమెరికాలో దుండగుల కాల్పుల్లో ఎల్బీ నగర్ కు చెందిన విద్యార్థి పోలే చంద్రశేఖర్ మృతి చెందడం తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతిని, ఆవేదనను కలిగించింది. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తూ, కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. చంద్రశేఖర్ కుటుంబానికి ప్రభుత్వం...
- Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) October 4, 2025
