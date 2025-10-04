Over 3,500 Russian Soldiers Lost In Dobropillia Counteroffensive, Ukrainian Commander Says
He noted that he had worked with military command units and formations operating in the Dobropillia, Siversk, and Lyman sectors.
“Regarding the latter: the situation near the settlement of Yampil has been stabilized. Units of the Special Operations Forces, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the National Guard are conducting strike and search operations in the settlement to detect and eliminate remnants of enemy sabotage groups,” the Commander-in-Chief said.
According to Syrskyi, on the Dobropillia front, the Defense Forces are improving the effectiveness of strikes on enemy concentrations and disrupting Russian logistics.
“The total enemy losses here in the past 24 hours amount to 47 personnel, including 32 killed. Since the start of the counteroffensive operation on the Dobropillia axis, Russian forces have lost about 3,520 troops, of whom 1,988 were killed,” Syrskyi emphasized.
He added that 991 units of Russian weapons and military equipment have been destroyed or damaged in this area.Read also: War update: 63 combat engagements since start of day, fighting continues across seven front line sectors
Together with field commanders, the Commander-in-Chief analyzed the details of the operational situation and discussed proposals to improve the combat effectiveness of the formations, units, and subunits.
Among the identified priorities were better coordination among troops, improved logistics, and faster evacuation of the wounded.
Earlier, Syrskyi reported that some Russian units on the Dobropillia front had been encircled.
Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment