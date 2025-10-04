Over 3,500 Russian Soldiers Lost In Dobropillia Counteroffensive, Ukrainian Commander Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He noted that he had worked with military command units and formations operating in the Dobropillia, Siversk, and Lyman sectors.

“Regarding the latter: the situation near the settlement of Yampil has been stabilized. Units of the Special Operations Forces, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the National Guard are conducting strike and search operations in the settlement to detect and eliminate remnants of enemy sabotage groups,” the Commander-in-Chief said.

According to Syrskyi, on the Dobropillia front, the Defense Forces are improving the effectiveness of strikes on enemy concentrations and disrupting Russian logistics.

“The total enemy losses here in the past 24 hours amount to 47 personnel, including 32 killed. Since the start of the counteroffensive operation on the Dobropillia axis, Russian forces have lost about 3,520 troops, of whom 1,988 were killed,” Syrskyi emphasized.

He added that 991 units of Russian weapons and military equipment have been destroyed or damaged in this area.

Together with field commanders, the Commander-in-Chief analyzed the details of the operational situation and discussed proposals to improve the combat effectiveness of the formations, units, and subunits.

Among the identified priorities were better coordination among troops, improved logistics, and faster evacuation of the wounded.

Earlier, Syrskyi reported that some Russian units on the Dobropillia front had been encircled.

