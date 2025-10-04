Sara Ali Khan's Memorable Moments With Brother Ibrahim & Mom Amrita In Spain

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Just like any other true friend, actress Sara Ali Khan attended the wedding of a close gal pal in Spain. She was accompanied by her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, during the wedding festivities.

The 'Atrangi Re' actress dropped a photo dump from the wedding on social media, where she looked absolutely mesmerizing in both ethnic and western attire, for the various functions of the wedding.

The sibling duo was seen twinning in the same color on more than one occassion in the pictures captioned, "La vida es un momento (Life is a moment) (love hands and evil eye emoji) 🇪🇸. (sic)"

"P.S sorry mommy if we were a Spain in the neck (Duck emoji)," Sara added jockingly.

Adoring the cute little family, one of the Insta users commented, "Cutest siblings ever!! Both glowing and how."

Another one wrote, "My favorite trio looking absolutely stunning".

A cybercitizend penned, "Sara pretty, Ibrahim handsome, balance achieved".

On the professional front, Sara will be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in the highly-awaited sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", which will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi in a crucial role.

The first schedule of the film was shot in Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad). However, the shoot was disrupted after the production team faced major resistance from the locals.

According to the reports, a few members of the crew were allegedly beaten up by agitated locals, creating panic on the set. The reason for the rift is not clear.