Delhi Govt To Verify Beneficiaries Of All Welfare Schemes Soon: CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Delhi government has approved the annual verification of beneficiaries receiving economic assistance under various welfare schemes, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday, highlighting her focus on transparency.

She said the initiative will weed out bogus and ineligible beneficiaries and ensure that financial aid reaches nearly 6 lakh genuine needy people.

“This process will help eliminate fraudulent claims and enhance the credibility of government schemes, while promoting social justice and transparency,” she said.

The detailed beneficiary verification process was approved by the Delhi Cabinet recently amid reports of manipulation in lists under the previous governments.

The verification process will be fully funded by the government. Fees have been fixed at Rs 70 per beneficiary at CSC centres and Rs 100 per beneficiary for home verification. Around 6 lakh beneficiaries will be verified each year, with an estimated total cost of Rs 5.57 crore, covered under the 2025-26 budget, it said.

CM Gupta said that millions of needy individuals benefit from social welfare schemes, and annual verification will help maintain transparency and fairness.“The step will ensure that government support reaches the right people,” she said.

The government has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV), a special purpose vehicle promoted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to carry out this process.

The Chief Minister explained that each beneficiary will undergo biometric authentication, and a Life Certificate will be prepared.

Additionally, beneficiaries' live photographs, Aadhaar details, mobile numbers, and addresses will be collected. All information will then be digitised and updated in the related department's database, she said.

For those who cannot visit CSC centres, home verification will be arranged. A call centre and helpline will also be set up for quick resolution of queries. Upon verification, each beneficiary will be provided with a unique digital identity card in soft copy, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister said that the aim is to ensure that the names of beneficiaries who are no longer eligible or have passed away are automatically removed from the list.