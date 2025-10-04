PM Modi Pays Tribute To Tamil Freedom Icons Tiruppur Kumaran, Subramania Siva

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to two towering figures of India's freedom movement from Tamil Nadu - Tiruppur Kumaran and Subramania Siva - calling their sacrifice and ideals a source of inspiration as the nation advances towards unity and development.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote,“Today, we remember and honour Tiruppur Kumaran and Subramania Siva, two saintly sons of Bharat Mata who dedicated their lives to India's independence and to nurturing a spirit of patriotism. As we move forward towards greater national integration and progress, their contributions continue to inspire us.”

PM Modi hailed Tiruppur Kumaran - fondly called Kodi Kaththa Kumaran (Kumaran who guarded the flag) - for his extraordinary courage and ultimate sacrifice. In 1932, during a protest against British colonial rule, Kumaran refused to let go of the banned Indian national flag he was carrying, even as he succumbed to police assault. His death, clutching the Tricolour, became a powerful symbol of defiance and love for freedom, particularly for the youth of Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister also recalled the legacy of Subramania Siva, a fiery writer, speaker and social reformer who used his pen and oratory to awaken nationalist pride among countless young Indians. A close associate of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and other revolutionaries, Siva endured repeated imprisonment and severe illness due to his activism.

His unwavering spirit and writings, including in his journal Gnanabhanu, helped sow the seeds of resistance and cultural confidence at a time when colonial repression was at its peak.“These two great men's struggles remind us of the countless lives lost and hardships endured to free India from colonial rule,” PM Modi said.“Their fearless devotion and love for the motherland should continue to guide our journey as a nation.”

By evoking the courage of Kumaran and the intellectual fire of Siva, the Prime Minister underscored the need to remember the sacrifices that built independent India and to translate that spirit into unity, resilience, and forward-looking growth.