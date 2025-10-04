Russian Football Team Wins 3Rd CIS Games In Azerbaijan
Today, football competitions within the framework of the Games ended at the Gabala city stadium.
The Azerbaijani (U-16) and Russian (U-16) national teams met in the final match.
The match, which took place in a tense atmosphere, ended with a 3:2 victory for the Russian team.
Klim Denisov, Ivan Kuzmin and Ratmir Lukyanov distinguished themselves in the Russian national team.
Ali Bashirov scored a double for the Azerbaijani national team.
Thus, the Azerbaijani team won silver medals, and the Uzbekistan team clinched bronze.
