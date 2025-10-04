Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Football Team Wins 3Rd CIS Games In Azerbaijan

Russian Football Team Wins 3Rd CIS Games In Azerbaijan


2025-10-04 09:04:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.​ The Russian team became the winner of the football tournament at the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Today, football competitions within the framework of the Games ended at the Gabala city stadium.

The Azerbaijani (U-16) and Russian (U-16) national teams met in the final match.

The match, which took place in a tense atmosphere, ended with a 3:2 victory for the Russian team.

Klim Denisov, Ivan Kuzmin and Ratmir Lukyanov distinguished themselves in the Russian national team.

Ali Bashirov scored a double for the Azerbaijani national team.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team won silver medals, and the Uzbekistan team clinched bronze.

MENAFN04102025000187011040ID1110149706

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search