Jordan's Public Hospitals Performed Record 14,327 MRI Scans Last September

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 4 (Petra) - MRI scans performed in Jordan's public hospitals covered by the Ministry of Health's plan to reduce MRI waiting periods has sharply increased during last September, preliminary results showed.According to these performance indicators, Jordan's public hospitals achieved a "significant" rise in performing MRI scans up to14,327 last September, compared to a previous monthly average of only 5,700 tests, marking an actual increase by a whopping 8,627 figure.The Ministry of Health began implementing a comprehensive plan on September 1st, aimed to increase the operational capacity of MRI machines, particularly in hospitals with backlogged waiting lists, mainly Al-Bashir Hospital, Al Hussain New As Salt Hospital, Zarqa Government Hospital, Princess Basma Hospital, and Karak Government Hospital.The plan aimed to extend working hours at these target hospitals, as well as the hospitals of Al-Tutunji, Muath Bin Jabal, Ramtha, and Nadeem hospitals, to operate evening shifts (Shift B) and activate Saturday duty periods.Additionally, MRI imaging is sceheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. in some hospitals, aimed to optimizing operational capacity.In a statement, Health Minister Dr. Ibrahim Badour said these results reflect the plan's "success" in its first month, with 7,000 additional MRI scans, bringing the total to 8,627.The ministry, he noted, will continue regular monitoring and assessment to ensure "continued" improvement in the service level and lower waiting times, as part of a policy that relies on organizing medical requests, in accordance to "precise and prudent priorities."The minister indicated that new instructions will be issued to regulate the mechanism for doctor-requested MRI scans to "optimally" use resources and provide services to deserving groups under "clear" criteria.