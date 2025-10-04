270,000 Indian Students Enrolled in US Universities: Report

New York – Indian-Americans have donated over USD 3 billion to US universities since 2008, according to a new study that highlights the multigenerational multiplier effects of the diaspora community's contribution towards strengthening research, innovation and access to higher education across the US.

In a new research, leading nonprofit organisation Indiaspora said Thursday that Indian-Americans, many of whom credit their undergraduate and graduate experiences at US universities as the foundation of their professional success, are giving back in transformative ways.

“Through landmark donations to higher education institutions across the country, the Indian American community is not only honouring the institutions that shaped their lives but also ensuring future generations have access to the same opportunities for learning, innovation, and leadership development,” Indiaspora said.

It noted that since 2008, Indian-Americans have donated over USD 3 billion to US universities, creating a powerful“flywheel effect” that strengthens the US educational ecosystem while reinforcing professional and cultural ties between India and America.

“By investing in universities, Indian American donors who value education are“putting their money where their mouth is. They are also demonstrating a larger commitment to America, supporting Americans of all races, ethnicities and backgrounds to thrive,” Founder and Chairman of Indiaspora MR Rangaswami said.

The research also found that 78 per cent of Indian-Americans hold a bachelor's degree or higher-far exceeding the national average, and Indian students contribute nearly USD 10 billion annually to the US economy, supporting an estimated 93,000 American jobs.