Bangladesh: Awami League Warns Of Democratic Crisis After Yunus' Remarks Reveal 'Contradictions'

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 4 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League party alleged that Chief Advisor to the interim government Muhammad Yunus' recent statements have once again exposed his own contradictions and insecurities, warning that the country faces a profound democratic crisis.

The party made the remarks following Yunus' recent interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, founder of international media outlet Zeteo, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, in which the Chief Advisor tried to portray the Awami League's status as a“suspension” rather than a ban.

Slamming Yunus, the Awami League said,“If a political party cannot organise, campaign, or contest elections, it has effectively been banned. Calling it a suspension is nothing more than a rhetorical trick, designed to soften the reality for international observers questioning his government's democratic legitimacy.”

“Trying to defend the suspension of the Awami League, Bangladesh's largest political party, Yunus stumbled into word games, insisting the party is not 'banned' but merely 'suspended'. This absurd claim reveals two things at once: he does not fully grasp the democratic consequences of his actions, and he is terrified of the Awami League's ability to regain strength at any moment,” the party added.

The Awami League stressed that Yunus attempted to justify authoritarian decisions by twisting language, revealing that he is neither confident in the interim government's legitimacy nor committed to the democratic principles he pretends to uphold.

According to the party, Yunus' interview was“more than just political theater”; it is proof that Bangladesh is slipping into dangerous territory, where the people's will is being silenced and international intervention has become urgent.

“The interview exposes Yunus as a leader riddled with contradictory, evasive, and inconsistent answers, with a deep obsession to keep the Awami League sidelined. He repeatedly claimed the party is 'valid' yet suspended, downplayed its support, and asserted that the Election Commission alone decides which parties can participate, a blatant disregard for democratic principles,” the party stressed.

Citing Yunus' remark,“it's our decision how long we stay,” the Awami League emphasised that it highlights an authoritarian mindset, signaling a willingness to extend power at will, unconcerned with public consent or electoral legitimacy.

The party asserted that the repeated focus on blocking the Awami League reveals a“government driven by fear, not governance”. Yunus, it said, appears less concerned with fair competition or the electorate's will and more intent on maintaining control by suppressing Bangladesh's most popular political force.

“Bangladeshis cannot restore balance alone while the country's largest political party is forcibly sidelined. Yunus's contradictory words and authoritarian actions demonstrate that without international pressure, there is little hope of free and fair elections,” the Awamu League noted.