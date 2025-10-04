Woman Travelling Alone From Delhi To Gangtok Slams Indian Railways For '9-Hour Delay': 'Who's Accountable For My Safety'
She expressed frustration, stating,“who will be accountable for my safety and convenience at such an odd hour - 3am?”Railways respond
The tweet quickly went viral, amassing around 3.2 million views and generating a flurry of reactions, even prompting a response from the Indian Railways.
Also read | 'This is progress': Woman shares touching experience of travelling alone at night on Indian train
The Railways clarified that the passenger train reached its destination at 5:51 am on October 3. According to the official response, the delay was caused by operations at Lalgola and diversions due to path congestion along the route. The authorities apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.
Also Read | Railways tightens recruitment exam security, introduces biometric and jammersSocial Media sparks debate on safety
Social media again reopened as a space for dialogue, with several users in the comments slamming the railway authorities and echoing the sentiment that "they would just apologise and move ahead."
One user wrote: "No, one will. They will just apologise to you and that's it."
Also Read | Man drags company to court over online training sessions after work hours
Another suggested that she shouldn't have travelled alone and should have been accompanied by her father, brother, or another male member. The woman responded: "And why exactly can't I travel alone sir? Why do I always need my father, brother or any male member to be my bodyguard? That too protecting me from other males?? What a weird thought!"
A third user commented: "File a petition ask court to issue an order if system will work like this government must be waive off gst and taxes then see how system work"
