Who Was Jenifer Rivas? Tiktok Star Dies At 21 To Epileptic Seizure Netizens Mourn

Jenifer Rivas died at the age of 21 on October 1, 2025. She was discovered deceased at her home in Honduras' capital, Tegucigalpa. According to sources, she died after an epileptic seizure. Her family verified that she had epilepsy and was taking medication for it.

The Honduran podcast 'El Showsero TV,' hosted by YouTuber Gazù Bbx, rushed to Instagram to alert followers of Rivas' death. They posted, "With deep sorrow, we at El Showsero TV and the entire El Eventazo: Pickle War team mourn the irreparable loss of our beloved contestant Jennifer Rivas, from the Los del Barrio team."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by EL SHOWSERO TV ️ (@elshowserotv)

They further wrote, "A person full of energy and enthusiasm who left a lasting impression on every moment we shared. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Jenifer Rivas' Demise: Netizens Mourn

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jenifer Rivas (@iamjenirivas_)

Many netizens and Rivas fans began commenting on the post. A netizen commented, "How sad, may God comfort the pain of her loved ones." Another Instagram user wrote, "So young why did he die?" One more netizen commented, "What happened to her? R.I.P."

Jenifer Rivas' Last Instagram Post Jenifer has 17.2k Instagram followers and over 100,000 TikTok followers. Her most recent Instagram photo shows her playing pickleball. She had captioned it as, "Getting ready."