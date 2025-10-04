Ukrainian Border Guards Wipe Out Russian Shelters On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , which also released the video.

Thanks to precise FPV drone strikes, two vehicles, a communications antenna, and one Russian“waiting drone” (drone-zhdun, a surveillance drone in standby mode) were also destroyed.

Ukrainian forces smash Russian artillery positions on Kramatorsk front

As Ukrinform reported earlier, operators of the 429th Separate Achilles UAV Regiment destroyed two tanks and two armored multipurpose tractors of Russian forces on the Kupiansk front, also eliminating enemy personnel.