Ukrainian Border Guards Wipe Out Russian Shelters On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Front

Ukrainian Border Guards Wipe Out Russian Shelters On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Front


2025-10-04 02:05:34
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Thanks to precise FPV drone strikes, two vehicles, a communications antenna, and one Russian“waiting drone” (drone-zhdun, a surveillance drone in standby mode) were also destroyed.

