Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? 5 Times When Duo Sparked Dating Buzz

Thanks to their undeniable chemistry and close bond, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have often sparked dating rumors. Here are five moments that fueled speculation about their relationship.

Vijay and Rashmika's bond began with the 2018 hit 'Geetha Govindam' and grew in 'Dear Comrade.' Fans have since buzzed about their closeness, sparking dating rumors.

Shortly after her film 'Sikandar' released, Rashmika was seen on a lunch date with Vijay in Mumbai. They tried to dodge cameras, but photos went viral, sparking rumors again.

The teaser for Rashmika's film 'The Girlfriend' surprised fans with Vijay's voiceover. Rashmika said she didn't know, and the director had asked him. This fueled more talk.

Rashmika felt uneasy during a key 'Pushpa 2' scene and called Vijay for advice. She said his suggestion was interesting, making fans believe their bond was more than friendship.

In Nov 2024, Rashmika posted a photo that fans linked to Vijay's 'VD12' shoot in Sri Lanka. In 2023, their separate Maldives pics looked like they were from the same spot.

Despite many hints, they never confirmed their relationship. But now, they've gotten engaged and will be getting married soon, delighting their fans who always saw their special bond.

On 'Unstoppable with NBK 2,' Rashmika was asked to call Vijay. After a failed attempt, he was connected. His 'Hello Rashmika' made the crowd roar, and she blushed.