Rajasthan Bans Distribution Of 19 Medicines Produced By Kaysons Pharma, Drug Controller Suspended

Following multiple child deaths and illnesses linked to its cough syrup, the Rajasthan government has banned the distribution of all 19 medicines produced by Jaipur-based Kaysons Pharma. Additionally, the state has suspended its Drug Controller, Rajaram Sharma, for allegedly influencing determinations of drug quality standards.

Rajasthan Medical and Health Department banned the distribution of all 19 types of medicines supplied by Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur, until further notice. The action was taken regarding the quality of cough syrup distributed under the Chief Minister's Free Medicine Scheme and the irresponsible approach adopted in determining drug standards.

Following the revelation of the matter, the Health Minister, Gajendra Singh Khimsar, directed the formation of a committee to investigate and take necessary steps in the interest of the general public. After this, the department stopped the distribution of all batches of Dextromethorphan-based medicines. Additionally, medicines from other pharmaceutical companies supplying this drug have also been halted.

Till now, nine children have died in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district over the past month and three in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in suspected cases linked to cough syrup consumption, officials confirmed. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had directed a thorough investigation and effective action in the case of cough syrup quality. Following his instructions, an expert committee is being constituted to conduct a detailed and in-depth investigation into the matter.

The advisory has been issued on children's safety. Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore, stated that in 2021, the Central Government issued an advisory instructing that Dextromethorphan should not be given to children under 4 years of age. In line with this, the state government has also issued an advisory. On Friday, the Drug Controller of India issued another advisory, stating that this medicine should generally be administered only to children aged 5 years and above. In particular, it should not be given to children under 2 years of age under any circumstances.

The advisory has been issued with warning labels for harmful medicines that are not suitable for children and pregnant women. Medications that may be harmful to children and pregnant women will now be required to carry clear and prominent warning information on their packaging. Additionally, medicines used to treat conditions like COPD will have their purchase and supply regulated. Under normal circumstances, alternative medicines will be used for the treatment of cough.

Over 10,000 samples of Kaysons Pharma medicines were tested, and 42 failed the test. Pukhraj Sen, Managing Director of RMSCL, stated that Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur, has been supplying Dextromethorphan-based medicines.

Since 2012, a total of 10,119 samples of this company's medicines have been tested. Out of these, 42 samples have been found substandard so far. As a precaution, the department has banned the supply of all 19 types of medicines produced by this company until further notice.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)