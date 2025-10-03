'Best Chance For Peace': World Leaders Rally Behind Trump's Gaza Plan As Hamas Agrees To Release Oct 7 Hostages

MENAFN - Live Mint) World leaders on Saturday welcomed Hamas's agreement to release all October 7 hostages in Gaza under a peace deal proposed by US President Donald Trump calling it a 'significant' step forward and the 'best chance for peace' in the effort to end war in the region.

Hamas said on Friday it was ready to release hostages held in Gaza under a peace deal proposed by Donald Trump but wanted negotiations on the details and a say in the future of the Palestinian territory . Soon after the Hamas announcement, US President Trump ordered Israel to 'immediately' stop bombing the Gaza Strip.

Trump's statement marked the first time since his return to power in January that he has explicitly called on key US ally Israel - which has yet to react - to halt its bombardment. Trump said he believed Hamas was ready for "lasting peace."

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Hamas's statement, however, made no mention of its intentions on disarmament, a key part of the US president's plan and a move the group has previously resisted.

A significant step forwards: PM Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Hamas's acceptance of a US-backed peace deal was "a significant step forwards" in the effort to end the war in Gaza.

President Donald Trump's proposal has "brought us closer to peace than ever before", Starmer said in a statement, adding: "We call on all sides to implement the agreement without delay."

French President Emmanuel Macron said a ceasefire in Gaza and the freeing of hostages held in the Palestinian territory are "within reach", after Hamas said it was ready for peace talks.

"The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach!" Macron wrote on X, joining a chorus of hopeful reactions to the Palestinian group's response to President Trump's peace plan.

The best chance for peace: Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Saturday that "peace in Gaza and the release of the hostages are within reach" after Hamas "agreed in principle" to US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

Merz added in posts on the X platform that the plan represented "the best chance for peace" in the conflict and that Germany "fully supports" Trump's "call upon both sides".

On Monday, White House released the 20-point blueprint for ending the war between Israel and Hamas under which all hostages, living and dead, would be returned within 72 hours of a ceasefire. It refers to a redeveloped "New Gaza" in future.

President Trump laid out a 20-point plan , backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a post war governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory. Trump's plan would establish a temporary governing board that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair .

Mediator Egypt welcomed Hamas' response labelling it a "positive development" and urging both sides to seize the opportunity to end the war.

"Egypt expresses its hope that this positive development will lead all parties to rise to the level of responsibility by committing to implementing President Trump's plan on the ground and end the war," Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

Qatar also welcomed a Hamas statement agreeing to US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan and said it was working alongside fellow mediators to resume talks about implementing a ceasefire.

"The State of Qatar welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump's plan," said Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari, who also expressed support for Trump's statements calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Doha and mediator Egypt had begun working, in coordination with the United States, "to continue discussions on the plan in order to ensure a path toward ending the war".

Readiness to release hostages and to engage

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed Hamas's declared readiness to release hostages under a Gaza peace deal announced by US President Donald Trump.

"The Secretary-General welcomes and is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage," Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"He urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end."

The 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict ' calls for Gaza to become“a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours” and pledges redevelopment“for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough”.

(With agency inputs)