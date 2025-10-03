Support Grows For Steven L. Sykes Amid Prostate Cancer Surgery And Recovery Challenges

MENAFN - GetNews)The Richmond community and beyond are uniting to support Steven L. Sykes, also known as MR. LP, a respected media professional, advocate, and founder of Enliven Global Media. Steven recently underwent a radical prostatectomy on September 22 to treat prostate cancer. Following the procedure, he faced serious post-surgical complications, including a blockage in his kidneys that required a robotic right ureteral reimplantation and ureteral stent placement. These unforeseen complications have extended his hospital stay and added to the challenges of recovery.

For years, Steven has been a voice for empowerment, justice, and community uplift. Through Enliven Global Media and On One Consulting, he has amplified local voices, highlighted small businesses, and provided vital media services to underserved groups. Now, this advocate and builder of platforms is humbly asking for the support of both his local community and the wider public during this critical time.

Steven's medical journey has been marked by resilience. In addition to his current cancer fight, he is on a year-long physical therapy schedule following major reconstructive surgery on his right foot, which included the placement of four rods to stabilize his foot and ankle. The goal of this ongoing therapy is to restore his ability to walk and run fully, underscoring the long road of recovery he continues to face.

The recent prostate cancer surgery and resulting complications have added to the financial and physical strain. Recovery requires not only time away from work but also significant resources for post-operative care, medications, therapy, and essential living support.

To assist with these urgent needs, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Victoria James, a trusted friend and community partner. The fundraiser covers post-operative care, daily living necessities, and medical expenses not fully covered by insurance. Every contribution - no matter the size - will help ensure Steven can recover with dignity, focus on healing, and return to his life's work of empowering others.

Steven has already shared heartfelt videos of gratitude and progress updates on the GoFundMe page, offering transparency and proof of his journey. Donors and supporters are encouraged to not only give but also share the campaign widely, extending the reach to those who may not know Steven personally but who believe in supporting a man of integrity, faith, and service during his time of need.

How to Help:

Visit the official GoFundMe page here: . Donations are also accepted via CashApp and Venmo as listed on the fundraiser.

Together, we can stand with Steven as he fights prostate cancer and continues his long-term recovery, reminding him that his years of giving and uplifting others have not gone unnoticed.

Contact:

Victoria James

Enliven Global Media

Email: ...