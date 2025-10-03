Lauren Kunz Chateauneuf Calls For Stronger Community Traditions And Animal Welfare Support

MENAFN - GetNews) I've always believed in helping families find their place. Sometimes that means handing over the keys to a new home. Other times it's guiding them through a tough sale. Either way, trust is at the center business leader urges neighbors to take action through small, everyday contributions

From the red barn at Kunz's Christmas Tree Farm to the boardroom of Habitat for Cats NY, Lauren Kunz Chateauneuf has spent her career turning ideas into action. Now, she is calling on her community to do the same-whether that means donating a coat, cutting a tree with family, or supporting local rescue efforts.

“Our big weekend is the one right after Thanksgiving,” says Chateauneuf.“People come here to find a tree, but they leave with a memory. That's what it's all about-building connections that last.”

Building Traditions That Give Back

Last year, her farm's coat drive collected 50 coats for local families in need. This year, she hopes to double that number.“One little girl came in with a bag she'd collected from her neighbors,” Chateauneuf recalls.“She was so proud. That moment reminded me how small gestures can ripple out in big ways.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 37 million Americans live below the poverty line, making community donations of warm clothing a critical lifeline during winter months.

Advocating for Animal Welfare

Beyond business, Chateauneuf continues to champion animal rescue as President of Habitat for Cats NY, which has helped save thousands of cats across Monroe County.“Animals don't have a voice,” she says,“so I've always felt responsible to be that voice.”

Nationally, the ASPCA estimates that 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters each year. Local efforts like Habitat for Cats are key to reducing those numbers through rescue and adoption programs.

Chateauneuf emphasizes that individuals don't need to run a business or a nonprofit to make a difference.“Start small,” she advises.“Donate a coat. Adopt an animal. Support a neighbor's business. When people come together, change happens.”

Her message is clear: Lasting impact is built through everyday choices that strengthen both families and communities.

About Lauren Kunz Chateauneuf

Lauren Kunz Chateauneuf is the retail gift shoppe owner at Kunz's Christmas Tree Farm in Webster, New York. She has more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, realtor, and nonprofit leader. She also serves as President of Habitat for Cats NY, leading rescue and outreach programs across the region.