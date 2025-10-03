Maurice Bouchard Athens Calls For Greater Recognition Of Creativity As Everyday Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews)



Maurice Bouchard Athens

Athens, Georgia - October 3, 2025 - Artist and caregiver Maurice Bouchard Athens is using his recent feature interview to raise awareness about the value of creativity in everyday life. He argues that hobbies such as art, gaming, and even wrestling carry lessons that can inspire leadership, connection, and resilience.

“Leadership isn't only about titles,” says Bouchard.“It's about impact. If someone looks at my one of my paintings and feels inspired, or if my hobbies spark a conversation that helps someone create, that's leadership.”

Creativity as a Driver of Connection

According to the World Economic Forum, creativity is consistently ranked among the top five skills needed for the future of work. A 2022 LinkedIn study also showed that 72% of hiring managers see creative thinking as a critical skill for problem-solving.

Bouchard highlights that creativity goes beyond the workplace.“In communities built around sci-fi television or tabletop games, people come together because they love the same stories. Those spaces teach you leadership in ways other settings can't.”

Lessons From Imagination and Performance

Drawing on his interests in science fiction and wrestling, Bouchard shows how entertainment can shape perspective.“Professional wrestling is storytelling in motion,” he explains.“There's drama, character, and a payoff. In business and in art, you need that same sense of building anticipation and delivering on it.”

Art and Faith as Guides

Bouchard's own practice includes watercolor, 3D printing, and miniature painting. His Christian faith shapes the outlook he brings to his work.“Faith and art go hand in hand for me,” he says.“Both ask you to see beyond what's right in front of you. That's what gives my work purpose.”

Call to Action: Create Every Day

Bouchard believes that anyone can take steps to nurture creativity and leadership in their own life. Research shows that creative expression can reduce stress by up to 75% (American Journal of Public Health). Even small acts, like sketching, journaling, or exploring a hobby, can improve wellbeing.

“Start small, and understand that time is a key ingredient," Bouchard encourages.“Your hobbies can become part of your career if you nurture them. If you keep creating, people will see value in what you bring.”

He urges readers to set aside just 15 minutes a day for a creative activity-whether painting, writing, or building something tangible.“The key is consistency. That's how imagination becomes leadership,” he says.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Maurice Bouchard

Maurice Bouchard is an artist and caregiver based in Athens, Georgia. A graduate of the University of Georgia and a Charter Scholar, he blends watercolor, 3D printing, music, and miniature painting with a deep interest in science fiction, gaming, and storytelling. His career reflects a commitment to creativity, community, and faith, positioning him as a voice for how imagination can inspire leadership in everyday life.

Contact:

