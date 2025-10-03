Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces October Dividend
Olympia Financial Group Inc. designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regards to the designation of the eligible dividend.
About Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.
OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".
For further information, please contact:
Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Urscheler, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 261-0900
Fax: (403) 265-1455
