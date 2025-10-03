Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WEG's Big Bet On Faster EV Charging, From Brazil To Europe


2025-10-03 03:15:19
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's WEG is taking its EV-charging business global-starting in Europe-while quietly building the kind of heavy-duty hardware and service network that bus, truck, and airport fleets actually need to electrify at scale.

The company plans to begin selling European-made chargers early next year, adapted to local rules and grid standards.

At the same time, WEG is preparing a roughly 1-megawatt high-power unit-up from its current 640 kW flagship-to cut charging stops for buses and long-haul trucks from“coffee break” to“quick pit-stop.”

In the United States, WEG is focusing on“vocational” fleets with predictable routes-airport tugs, service vehicles, and other depot-based operations where high uptime matters more than showroom flash.

The domestic springboard is real. Brazil's electric-bus fleet has reached 1,168 vehicles and is spreading beyond São Paulo; WEG says it serves about 60% of that installed base.



To keep those assets earning, the company opened a dedicated e-mobility service hub in São Bernardo do Campo to handle repairs and maintenance.
WEG Targets Megawatt Charging and Battery Lifecycle Solutions
Next steps include battery life-extension, second-life use of retired packs as stationary storage, and eventual recycling-an end-to-end approach meant to lower total cost of ownership and keep value onshore.

The story behind the story is about timing and positioning. Europe 's charging market is mature and racing toward megawatt-class standards for heavy vehicles.

Fleet buyers there increasingly want local supply, quick parts, and software-agnostic systems that plug into existing management platforms.

WEG's push-regional manufacturing plus bigger, faster chargers-slots into that demand while leveraging Brazilian scale and know-how earned in buses and public networks.

Why this matters beyond Brazil: megawatt charging is the hinge for cleaner urban buses and, crucially, for decarbonizing freight.

A global supplier with manufacturing on both sides of the Atlantic and a plan for battery service and reuse can reduce downtime, make electrification predictable for operators, and accelerate the build-out of heavy-duty charging corridors.

