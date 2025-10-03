Firestone Ventures Announces Arrangements To Address Mailing Delays
The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at , and are available on the Company's website at . Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries).
Registered shareholders who do not receive their Meeting Materials are encouraged to contact the Company's transfer agent at 1-800-564-6253 in order to obtain their proxy form and vote their shares prior to the Meeting. Shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm should contact their intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting. The deadline for voting by proxy is 11:00am EST on October 21, 2025.
About Firestone
Firestone is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on zinc, lead, silver and copper. Management continues to review potential acquisition as industry conditions are creating opportunities for companies such as Firestone to expand their asset base.
Information on Firestone is available at and .
For further information, please contact:
