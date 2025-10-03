Firestone Ventures Announces Arrangements To Address Mailing Delays

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Firestone Ventures Inc.) ("" or the "") is providing an update to shareholders regarding the potential impact of the ongoing strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the "") on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders, in connection with the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for October 23, 2025 (the ""). The Company has delivered the information circular, notice of meeting and related proxy materials (together, the "") to the appropriate parties for mailing to registered and unregistered shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements, but as a result of the Strike, it is possible that the Meeting Materials are not delivered to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at , and are available on the Company's website at . Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries).

Registered shareholders who do not receive their Meeting Materials are encouraged to contact the Company's transfer agent at 1-800-564-6253 in order to obtain their proxy form and vote their shares prior to the Meeting. Shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm should contact their intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting. The deadline for voting by proxy is 11:00am EST on October 21, 2025.

About Firestone

Firestone is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on zinc, lead, silver and copper. Management continues to review potential acquisition as industry conditions are creating opportunities for companies such as Firestone to expand their asset base.

Information on Firestone is available at and .

For further information, please contact: