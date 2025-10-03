Matt And Brittani Miller Help Families Find Home And Community In Dallas Fort Worth

In the expansive Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, real estate can feel overwhelming for families trying to find their place in a vibrant but complex market. For Matt and Brittani Miller, co-founders of Dash the Town Property Group powered by eXp Realty, guiding clients through this journey is more than a profession. It is a calling rooted in their own experience of relocation. Together, the husband and wife team has built a reputation for blending concierge-level service with authentic connection, making the process of buying or selling a home as seamless as possible.







The Millers' story began when they relocated from California to Texas, uncertain of where to put down roots. After touring 64 homes across 10 different neighborhoods, they discovered firsthand the challenges that come with relocation. That journey not only led them to their new home but also gave them a deep understanding of the stress and excitement their clients face.“We know firsthand the excitement and challenges of finding your place in a new city,” Brittani says.“That experience drives us to guide our clients with empathy, clarity, and confidence.”







Matt and Brittani bring complementary skills to their partnership. Brittani, a second-generation REALTOR and Digital Marketing Specialist, thrives on creating innovative campaigns, including memorable moments like a Black Panther–themed photoshoot for a listing. Matt, who previously worked as a recruiter helping people land dream jobs, now channels that same passion into helping families land dream homes. Together, they have embraced their role as the“Digital Mayors of DFW,” exploring and sharing all the best ways to live, stay, and play across North Texas. Their shared belief that real estate is about more than transactions shapes the culture of Dash the Town.“When you work with us, you're not just buying or selling a home, you're joining a community,” Matt emphasizes.







Specializing in relocation, new construction, and innovative marketing, the Millers go beyond the basics to deliver personalized experiences. They hold advanced certifications in buyer and seller representation, new home sales, market leadership, and are also Master Certified Negotiation Experts. These credentials, combined with their strong relationships and trust with builders, give them an edge in anticipating challenges and negotiating effectively on behalf of their clients. Just as important, they make the process engaging and fun. Whether it is dropping neighborhood insights, swapping restaurant tips, or sending the perfect gif in a group chat, the Millers ensure that clients settle into not just a house, but a lifestyle.







Their success is reflected in the milestones they have achieved. They were chosen as the official Realtor partners for Dallas Girl Gang, a Dallas community of over 45,000 women, recognized among the DFW Real Producers Top 1000 Agents, and entrusted by leading home builders to represent and market new construction projects. Balancing these professional accomplishments while raising twin toddlers, whom they lovingly call their“Twinterns,” Matt and Brittani exemplify the blend of hustle and heart that defines their brand.







Even the name of their business speaks to their values. Dash the Town was inspired by Linda Ellis' poem The Dash, which reflects on making the most of life. For the Millers, that includes not only homeownership but also community and connection as pillars of a life well lived.







Clients consistently describe the Millers as approachable, responsive, and deeply invested in their success. Testimonials highlight how they make the process“fun and stress free” while still maintaining professionalism and sharp negotiation skills. This combination of expertise and warmth has made them trusted advisors across Dallas Fort Worth.







For Matt and Brittani, who have known each other since they were just five years old and share a lifelong commitment to living fully, real estate is more than helping families move into houses. It is about creating belonging, connection, and opportunity. With every client they serve, they continue to build not just homes, but communities across North Texas.





