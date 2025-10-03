Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dolce&Gabbana Unveils Its Fall/Winter 2025 Eyewear Campaign

Dolce&Gabbana Unveils Its Fall/Winter 2025 Eyewear Campaign


2025-10-03 03:03:33

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 October 2025: The Fall/Winter 2025 campaign by Dolce&Gabbana pulses with rhythm and raw energy. Here, movement becomes a language of its own - a spontaneous, untamed flow of vitality and authenticity. No choreographed gestures, no posed expressions. Just freedom, fluidity, and the beauty of the unexpected. Like a dance with no rules. 

Within this striking visual atmosphere, the unmistakable Dolce&Gabbana aesthetic takes center stage - bold, cosmopolitan, and gloriously unrestrained. Directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker and photographer Gordon von Steiner - renowned for his many collaborations in fashion and cinema - the campaign carries his signature blend of modern visuals and imaginative sound design, now a hallmark of his storytelling.

 Through shadowy scenes and flickering lights, suspended moments and hypnotic transitions, each shot captures something unrepeatable. The narrative sheds itself of structure and turns into a sensory celebration of the here and now - a visual rhythm composed of contrast and constant transformation.

At the heart of it all: eyewear. Bold silhouettes command attention with innate elegance. Whether it's pilot, cat-eye, or butterfly shapes, each frame moves with confidence and intensity. Edgy, mysterious, or seductive - every design reflects the spirit of its wearer, becoming a true extension of their style and presence.

The result is a multi-sensory experience, where light, color, and sound come together in a magnetic visual symphony. Once again, Dolce&Gabbana doesn't just tell a story. It makes you feel it, frame by frame, inviting you to express your individuality without restraint.

The Fall/Winter 2025 Eyewear Collection will be available starting from October 2025 in Dolce&Gabbana boutiques, on dolcegabbana, and at selected EssilorLuxottica optical partners worldwide.

Posted by : DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 1115 times
PR Category : Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury
Posted on :Friday, October 3, 2025  1:57:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
Previous Story : Celebrate Teachers' Day at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort with f...
Next Story : Shop, Celebrate, and Win Gold This Diwali at Dubai Gold Souk...

 

MENAFN03102025003092003082ID1110147844

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search