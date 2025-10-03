Dolce&Gabbana Unveils Its Fall/Winter 2025 Eyewear Campaign

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 October 2025: The Fall/Winter 2025 campaign by Dolce&Gabbana pulses with rhythm and raw energy. Here, movement becomes a language of its own - a spontaneous, untamed flow of vitality and authenticity. No choreographed gestures, no posed expressions. Just freedom, fluidity, and the beauty of the unexpected. Like a dance with no rules.

Within this striking visual atmosphere, the unmistakable Dolce&Gabbana aesthetic takes center stage - bold, cosmopolitan, and gloriously unrestrained. Directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker and photographer Gordon von Steiner - renowned for his many collaborations in fashion and cinema - the campaign carries his signature blend of modern visuals and imaginative sound design, now a hallmark of his storytelling.

Through shadowy scenes and flickering lights, suspended moments and hypnotic transitions, each shot captures something unrepeatable. The narrative sheds itself of structure and turns into a sensory celebration of the here and now - a visual rhythm composed of contrast and constant transformation.

At the heart of it all: eyewear. Bold silhouettes command attention with innate elegance. Whether it's pilot, cat-eye, or butterfly shapes, each frame moves with confidence and intensity. Edgy, mysterious, or seductive - every design reflects the spirit of its wearer, becoming a true extension of their style and presence.

The result is a multi-sensory experience, where light, color, and sound come together in a magnetic visual symphony. Once again, Dolce&Gabbana doesn't just tell a story. It makes you feel it, frame by frame, inviting you to express your individuality without restraint.

The Fall/Winter 2025 Eyewear Collection will be available starting from October 2025 in Dolce&Gabbana boutiques, on dolcegabbana, and at selected EssilorLuxottica optical partners worldwide.

