UAE Embassy In Vietnam Urges Citizens To Exercise Caution Amid Strong Winds, Rainfall
The UAE embassy in Vietnam warned citizens to exercise caution due to the expected strong winds and expected heavy rainfall caused by storm ""Matmo".
The embassy stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities. UAE citizens in Vietnam can contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 for emergency cases.
The UAE embassy also called on citizens in Vietnam to register in the Tawajudi service, which helps overseas Emiratis.
