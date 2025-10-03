New Schengen Entry-Exit System Soon UAE Airlines Issue Advisory
Travellers entering or leaving Europe's Schengen Area will notice a change at border controls starting October 12. The new Entry/Exit System (EES) will replace the traditional passport stamping process with a digital record.
According to the official website of the European Union, the system will register the person's name, type of travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images), and the date and place of entry and exit, in full respect of fundamental rights and data protection.Who will be affected? Recommended For You UAE: Road closure announced on Jabal Hafeet Street UAE mourns conservation icon Jane Goodall, whose legacy lives on at Expo City Dubai
The website stated that the system applies to non-EU travellers visiting the Schengen area for short stays (up to 90 days in any 180‐day period).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
What happens at the border?
First visit after October 12: Border officers will collect personal details, take a facial photo and scan fingerprints. This information will be stored securely in the EES database.
Future visits: Travellers will not have to repeat the full process. Instead, their entry and exit will be logged automatically using the data already on file.Why is this change happening?
The EES is being introduced to:
- Speed up border checks by cutting out manual passport stamping.
Improve security by keeping more accurate records of who enters and exits. Prevent overstaying by automatically tracking the 90-day stay limit.
Ahead of the major change, Emirates Airlines sent out a travel update. The notice read:“EU citizens, Schengen residents, and those holding long stay visas or residence permits are not affected,” stated the update.
The notice advises travellers to allow extra time at border checks, especially during their first trip after the system starts, as the process may take longer.“Please allow extra time for border checks, especially on your first trip after the system goes live,” read the update.
Air Arabia has also issued a similar statement to inform travellers of the coming changes.
The system will be gradually rolled out across all Schengen border points, with full implementation expected by April 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment