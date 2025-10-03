45,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers At Al Aqsa Mosque Despite Restrictions
Occupied Jerusalem: Thousands of Palestinian worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque today, despite restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation forces on them in the streets of occupied Jerusalem, around the Old City, and the mosque.
The Jerusalem Islamic Endowments Department said in a statement that approximately 45,000 Palestinian worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque.
The occupation forces imposed strict restrictions on worshippers attempting to access Al Aqsa Mosque, halting them at its gates and at key entrances to the Old City, obstructing their path to the mosque, and turning many back and denying them entry.
Crowds of worshippers gathered at the gates of the Old City and Al Aqsa Mosque after being barred from entering, especially at Asbat, Sahira, and Amoud gates. At Bab Hatta, the occupation forces stopped young men, checked their identification cards, and blocked others from entering the mosque.
