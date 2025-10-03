Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Fluor Corporation Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : ... , to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On August 1, 2025, Fluor reported its Q2 2025 financial results and lowered its full-year guidance. The Company blamed its lackluster performance on growing costs in multiple infrastructure projects due to subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays. The Company also claimed that customers are reducing capital spending. On this news, Fluor's stock price fell $15.35 per share, or 27.03%, to close at $41.42 per share on August 5, 2025.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Legal Disclaimer:
