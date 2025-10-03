UAE, Brazil Sign Agreements On Civil Aviation
The agreements comprise a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in civil aviation safety, and a working agreement to establish practical mechanisms for implementing this cooperation. The MoU was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, and Tiago Chagas Faierstein, President of ANAC.
The MoU sets a strategic framework for bilateral cooperation, covering the exchange of information, personnel visits, training, and knowledge-sharing to strengthen civil aviation safety standards and support the adoption of global best practices.
The working agreement complements the MoU by outlining practical implementation measures, enabling coordination in areas such as approvals and facilitating mutual recognition of compliance findings and certificates, and enhancing operational efficiency to ensure the highest levels of safety. It was signed by Aqeel Ahmed Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, and by Roberto José Silveira Honorato, Head of Airworthiness Department at ANAC.
These agreements reflect the commitment of both countries to advancing bilateral civil aviation cooperation, strengthening shared interests, and enhancing their international standing in the global aviation sector.
