Florida Receptionist Was Arrested After Being Paid $400K Of Someone Else's Salary - Report Says She Thought It Was A 'Bonus.' Whose Side Are You On?

MENAFN - News Direct) > For nearly a year, 29-year-old Yessica Arrua was living like a high-earning veterinarian despite working as a receptionist at a Florida horse clinic.

Thanks to a payroll mix-up, Arrua, who is originally from Argentina, allegedly pocketed more than $400,000 of another employee's salary between February 2022 and January 2023, according to the Daily Mail . During this time, Arrua's paychecks were nearly seven times her actual salary, according to a police report from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.



The error went unnoticed until the Palm Beach Equine Clinic's CFO discovered the issue and flagged it with their payroll provider, Harbor America. But what's even more shocking is how long the payroll error went unnoticed - even the veterinarian who was supposed to be making $450,000 a year only noticed when her credit cards declined.

Arrua, a nine-year clinic employee who even knew the company's president, is now at the center of a criminal investigation - and it was that same president who ultimately called the police.

Payday gone wrong

The Palm Beach Equine Clinic, a full-service veterinary facility specializing in horse care, has been a staple in Florida's equestrian community since it opened in 1981. The clinic is led by President Dr. Scott Swerdlin and employs many professionals dedicated to animal health.

According to the Daily Mail, Arrua once shared her lifelong connection to animals on the clinic's website, saying,“I have been around horses since I was three years old. Both my parents have been working with horses since before I can remember.”

But while her passion for animals appeared genuine, Arrua allegedly noticed she was being overpaid and instead of reporting the error, she went on a luxury shopping spree.

The report details purchases at high-end retailers like Coach and Michael Kors, purchases at restaurants and furniture stores, and thousands of dollars sent through Zelle to someone listed as“Mama Dukes.” Investigators also discovered that $80,000 went toward buying a food truck for a friend of her mother's. Arrua also admitted to sending additional funds to Argentina to help build a house.

She has since been formally charged with grand theft of $100,000 or more and money laundering of $100,000 or more - both first-degree felonies under Florida law.

According to Florida Statute 812.014 , theft involving that amount can carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, along with steep fines.

Money laundering, which involves knowingly moving or disguising illegally obtained funds, carries similar penalties. In Florida, embezzlement isn't charged as a standalone offense, but prosecutors often rely on theft and fraud statutes when someone misuses funds they were entrusted with.

What now

With the mystery behind the six-figure salary finally unraveled, Dr. Swerdlin says both Harbor America and Arrua should be held accountable.

The police report notes that the investigating officer identified“several mistakes attributed to the third-party company” - but efforts to clarify the error hit a dead end when authorities couldn't reach current representatives at Harbor America. When they finally did, the police learned the people with direct knowledge of the payroll mishap were no longer employed at the company.

While it's tempting to treat an unexpected payday as a stroke of luck, cashing in on a clerical error can carry serious consequences. If you spot an overpayment in your account, don't spend a cent - instead, contact your employer immediately and wait for further instructions. Otherwise, you could be held liable for every dollar, whether you meant to keep it or not. And as this case shows, ignorance might feel like bliss, but legally, it won't protect you.



This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

