Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Eyes Transformative Months Ahead With Fully Funded Montauban Gold/Silver Project



ESGold Corp., a pre-production stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, moves toward long-term operations processing historic tailings following the recent two rounds of funding for its Montauban gold/silver project

Processing development at the facility remains on track, with infrastructure and building completion set for mid-Q4, 2025 ESGold's management believes that the development of Montauban's tailings processing capabilities is set to generate high-margin revenues and minimize dilution, while allowing the company to move forward with its encouraging gold/silver discovery efforts

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) , a pre-production stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, just noted how transformative the months ahead will be as it builds cash flow at its Montauban facility, while further unlocking long-term discovery potential across its entire portfolio. Back in April, the company closed a C$3.45 million financing round, in addition to a C$8 million brokered life offering for the advancement of Montauban toward near-term gold and silver production ( ).

According to the company's CEO, Gordon Robb, these two rounds of funding mean that ESGold is now fully financed to complete Montauban, presenting it with an opportunity to unlock long-term value from this facility, while supporting the pursuit of promising discovery opportunities down the...

