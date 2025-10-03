DEADLINE ALERT For AI, LFMD, SMLR, DOW: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Shareholders Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

C3, Inc. (NYSE: AI )

Class Period: February 26, 2025 – August 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) optimistic reports of growth, earnings potential, and anticipated margins fell short of reality as they relied far too heavily on the health and effectiveness of the Company's CEO; (2) Despite repeated assurances, the Company's CEO had not sufficiently recovered from his ailments to act in the same capacity for C3 as he had previously; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD )

Class Period: May 7, 2025 – August 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose hat: (1) Defendants materially overstated LifeMD's competitive position; (2) Defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD's 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD's RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3 )as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR )

Class Period: March 10, 2021 – April 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Semler did not disclose a material investigation by the United States Department of Justice into violations of the False Claims Act, while discussing possible violations of the False Claims Act (and aggressive DOJ enforcement thereof) in hypothetical terms; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW )

Class Period: January 30, 2025 – July 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dow's ability to mitigate macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds, as well as to maintain the financial flexibility needed to support its lucrative dividend, was overstated; (2) the true scope and severity of the foregoing headwinds' negative impacts on Dow's business and financial condition was understated, particularly with respect to competitive and pricing pressures, softening global sales and demand for the Company's products, and an oversupply of products in the Company's global markets; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

