Deadline Alert: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit
IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR LANTHEUS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.
What Happened?
On May 7, 2025, Lantheus released its first quarter 2025 financial results, missing consensus estimates, specifically with the Company's key Radiopharmaceutical Oncology product, Pylarify. The Company disclosed that Pylarify sales had decreased year-over-year due to an alleged“temporal competitive disruption.” Additionally, the Company reduced its full-year guidance.
On this news, Lantheus's stock price fell $24.35, or 23.2%, to close at $80.49 per share on May 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on August 6, 2025, Lantheus released its second quarter 2025 financial results, once again missing estimates and significantly reduced growth expectations for Pylarify, due to ongoing completion impacting pricing dynamics. The Company further slashed its full-year guidance.
On this news, Lantheus's stock price fell $20.76, or 28.6%, to close at $51.87 per share on August 6, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.
What Is The Lawsuit About?
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Lantheus did not have an accurate understanding of the pricing and competitive dynamics of Pylarify's market; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lantheus securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 10, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.
Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:
Charles Linehan, Esq.,
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,
Los Angeles California 90067
Email: ...
Telephone: 310-201-9150,
Toll-Free: 888-773-9224
Visit our website at .
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .
If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.
To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Contact Us:
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Charles Linehan
Email: ...
Telephone: 310-201-9150
Toll-Free: 888-773-9224
Visit our website at: .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment