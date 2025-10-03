Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. Long-Term Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO) shareholders against certain of its officers and directors who may have breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company.

A recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Alto Neuroscience, Inc., through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that ALTO-100 was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe, that ALTO-100's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, Alto's business and financial prospects were overstated. Consequently, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

