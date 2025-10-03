55-Acre Estate With Sweeping Mountain Views In Boulder To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

EINPresswire/ -- Lodestar Estate , an architecturally inspired 10,720+ square-foot residence set on 55 private acres with breathtaking views of Longs Peak, the Continental Divide, and Boulder’s iconic Flatirons, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Listed at $21 million in cooperation with Brett Sawyer of Kentwood Real Estate, this one-of-a-kind property offers unrivaled privacy just minutes from downtown Boulder. Bidding is scheduled to open 23 October and will culminate live online on 6 November.

“Lodestar Estate is a masterwork of design and location,” said Carolyn Wright, VP of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “Its extraordinary architecture, sweeping mountain vistas, and 55 acres of land make it a rare opportunity for buyers seeking the ultimate Boulder retreat with both privacy and proximity to the city’s vibrant culture and thriving tech and research communities.”

“Properties of this caliber rarely come to market in Boulder,” added listing agent Brett Sawyer. “The home’s orientation captures 360-panoramic views of the Front Range and beyond, while the expansive acreage allows potential for equestrian facilities, recreational amenities —all within minutes of downtown and private jet access.”

Inspired by the design principles of I.M. Pei and Frank Lloyd Wright, the custom residence integrates soaring cathedral ceilings, exposed beams, and sweeping windows to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living. The home’s apex is perfectly centered on Longs Peak, framing dramatic vistas that include the Indian Peaks Wilderness and Boulder Valley. Five bedrooms and four full bathrooms—plus three additional partial baths—are anchored by a luxurious primary suite with dual walk-in closets, a spa room with heated jacuzzi, and a private balcony.

Entertainment spaces abound, including a gourmet chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, an elegant dining room with handcrafted cherry wood floors, and a garden-level family room featuring a wet bar, 144-bottle wine cellar, and dedicated home theater with surround sound. Multiple fireplaces, custom cabinetry, and premium finishes create a sophisticated yet warm ambiance throughout.

Outside, the estate’s 55+ acres offer a private pond, a secluded courtyard, and an expansive deck ideal for gatherings. The gently sloped terrain provides ample room for equestrian facilities, an automotive collection, athletic courts, or custom recreational amenities. Ditch and water rights, a Generac standby generator, and a Vermont slate roof underscore the property’s quality and long-term resilience.

“Lodestar Estate is a sanctuary unlike anything else in Boulder,” said seller Juan Rodriguez. “It offers serenity, design excellence, and panoramic mountain views while remaining only minutes from world-class dining, culture, and outdoor adventure. It’s the perfect balance of seclusion and accessibility.”

Situated at the base of the Rocky Mountain foothills, Lodestar Estate combines the tranquility of mountain living with easy access to Boulder’s renowned biotech corridor, University of Colorado research facilities, and Pearl Street’s acclaimed dining and arts scene. Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport provides private jet service just 15 minutes away, while Denver International Airport is within 45 minutes, connecting this Colorado retreat to destinations worldwide.

Images of the property can be viewed here.

