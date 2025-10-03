Steering The Future Of Sustainable Mobility
A fleet of 28 Chery plug-in hybrids, including the TIGGO 9 Plug-In Hybrid SUV and Arrizo 8 Plug-In Hybrid sedan, will transport Congress delegates between October 9 and 15, 2025. “AWR Group is contributing to a more sustainable UAE through responsible practices, environmental stewardship, and impactful partnerships for a thriving future. This collaboration reinforces AWR Group's sustainability legacy and positions Chery as an international brand driving innovation with purpose. By placing our plug-in hybrid fleet at the service of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, we are amplifying the global agreement that supports environmental protection and furthers UN sustainable development goals,” said Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE. Rising Demand: In line with growing consumer demand, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are increasingly supporting more sustainable lifestyles, underscoring their role in achieving national net zero goals. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its 2024 Global EV Outlook report, sales of new electric cars, which include plug-in hybrids, saw a 35% increase in 2023, reaching almost 14 million vehicles globally. When hot summers and long driving distances are involved, such as in the Gulf, plug-in hybrids are helping balance efficiency with reliability. For instance, they can provide clean, electric driving in the city while offering the reassurance of a combustion engine for longer trips. The success of plug-in hybrids could accelerate broader adoption of sustainable vehicles, paving the way for a cleaner and more connected future. Globally, Chery is committed to reducing carbon emissions throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. At the end of a vehicle's lifecycle, Chery promotes scrapping, recycling, and reuse. By the end of 2023, all Chery models achieved a 95% recyclability rate and an 85% reusability rate. The Bigger Picture:
In 2021, the World Resources Institute reported that road transportation accounted for nearly 12.2% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The rise of hybrids and EVs could help cut these figures dramatically. Research from BloombergNEF projects that by 2035, electrified vehicles – including hybrids – could represent over 60% of global passenger vehicle sales. In this context, Chery UAE is pairing product innovation with meaningful community engagement.
