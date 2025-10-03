Photopharmics To Feature Photo Neurostimulation At The 2025 Movement Disorders Society International Congress
In the company’s Phase 2 study, photo neurostimulation demonstrated promising results for both non-motor symptoms (e.g., sleep, alertness, urinary regulation, mood, apathy, fatigue) and persistent motor symptoms (many of which are inadequately addressed by standard dopaminergic therapy). The device is designed for home use, in parallel with patients’ existing PD treatments. It has received FDA Breakthrough Device designation.“
Many people with Parkinson’s continue to live with both non-motor and motor symptoms that aren’t fully managed by existing medications,” said Kent Savage, CEO and co-founder of PhotoPharmics. “Our Photo Neurostimulation approach aims to address the unmet needs for people with PD, and we’re eager to share our progress and engage with the movement disorders community at the Congress.”
At Booth #732, visitors can expect:
• Updates on the Light for PD pivotal trial (double-blind, randomized, n ≈ 350, anticipated completion April 2026)
• Highlights from Phase 2 clinical results, including improvements in both motor and non-motor endpoints
• Conversations about partnerships and collaborations with clinicians, researchers, and patient advocacy groups
“Photo Neurostimulation is unlike any other light device in the market — it’s engineered for disease-specific pathways in PD,” said Dan Adams, Science Officer and co-founder. “We believe pairing our device with standard therapy will broaden the scope of symptomatic control without adding systemic burden.”
About PhotoPharmics
————–
PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation therapies for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders individually have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions, now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).
Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patients’ lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at .
###
PR251003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment