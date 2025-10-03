Photopharmics To Feature Photo Neurostimulation At The 2025 Movement Disorders Society International Congress

EINPresswire/ -- PhotoPharmics, a clinical-stage medtech device company specializing in non-invasive photo neurostimulation, today announced its participation in the 2025 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders to be held October 5-9 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company invites attendees to visit Booth #732 to meet the team and learn about the Light for PD Phase 3 pivotal trial, and explore Photo Neurostimulation as a potential modality in Parkinson’s disease (PD) care.

In the company’s Phase 2 study, photo neurostimulation demonstrated promising results for both non-motor symptoms (e.g., sleep, alertness, urinary regulation, mood, apathy, fatigue) and persistent motor symptoms (many of which are inadequately addressed by standard dopaminergic therapy). The device is designed for home use, in parallel with patients’ existing PD treatments. It has received FDA Breakthrough Device designation.“

Many people with Parkinson’s continue to live with both non-motor and motor symptoms that aren’t fully managed by existing medications,” said Kent Savage, CEO and co-founder of PhotoPharmics. “Our Photo Neurostimulation approach aims to address the unmet needs for people with PD, and we’re eager to share our progress and engage with the movement disorders community at the Congress.”

At Booth #732, visitors can expect:

• Updates on the Light for PD pivotal trial (double-blind, randomized, n ≈ 350, anticipated completion April 2026)

• Highlights from Phase 2 clinical results, including improvements in both motor and non-motor endpoints

• Conversations about partnerships and collaborations with clinicians, researchers, and patient advocacy groups

“Photo Neurostimulation is unlike any other light device in the market — it’s engineered for disease-specific pathways in PD,” said Dan Adams, Science Officer and co-founder. “We believe pairing our device with standard therapy will broaden the scope of symptomatic control without adding systemic burden.”

About PhotoPharmics

————–

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation therapies for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders individually have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions, now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patients’ lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at .

###

PR251003