403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Discover Vibe Coding With Lovable: Free Training Takes You From Concept To Prototype
EINPresswire/ -- ONLC Training is pleased to announce a free, 90-minute online session introducing Vibe Coding, a fresh, accelerated method for turning concepts into working software prototypes. The event, scheduled for October 23, 2025, is designed for non-technical founders, subject matter experts, business leaders, and creatives who want to explore AI-powered prototyping—absolutely no coding experience required.
“Vibe Coding breaks down the barriers of traditional software development,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “With generative AI technology, builders and makers can bring their ideas to life in software. This session lets attendees see how AI tools can become their collaborators.”
What You’ll Learn
In just 90 minutes, you’ll follow a guided, hands-on exploration of how to go from a spark of an idea to a working prototype using modern vibe coding tools. The session will cover:
Introduction to Vibe Coding
Tool Spotlight: Lovable and related platforms
Turning written ideas into simple prototypes
These approaches let you “shape software like clay,” combining creativity with structure. You’ll see where Vibe Coding fits in today’s software development process and why it matters for small businesses and innovators.
Why This Matters
As AI advances, the gap between idea and implementation is shrinking. Vibe Coding isn’t about replacing technical teams—it’s about letting more people take part in creating software. It’s a faster way to test ideas and share them with others.
A New Way to Build Together
Vibe Coding is gaining popularity because it makes software creation accessible to a wider audience while keeping humans firmly in the driver’s seat. Instead of struggling with complex syntax, innovators can describe what they want in plain language, and AI generates the scaffolding to bring it to life. The AI handles repetitive, technical details, while people focus on vision, creativity, and refinement—making the process more collaborative, intuitive, and inclusive than ever before.
As ONLC has seen with its generative AI training programs, many organizations start by learning tools like ChatGPT or Copilot to boost daily productivity. Now, more people are exploring rapid prototyping platforms that let non-developers turn ideas into simple working applications. These early apps can solve immediate needs and also act as proof-of-concepts for larger projects that IT may later develop into full solutions.
“We’re watching a new stage of adoption unfold,” Williamson added. “Tools like Lovable and Microsoft Copilot Studio Lite give non-developers the ability to create quick prototypes that meet personal or team needs. Those same prototypes can also spark ideas that IT can build into production-ready solutions.”
Event Details
Vibe Coding: Concept to Prototype
October 23, 2025 | Free, 90 minutes | Live Online Instructor-Led
Reserve your place today at
About ONLC Training
ONLC Training provides leading IT and business skills programs across North America via online delivery and physical locations. With up-to-date curriculum and qualified instructors, ONLC supports individuals and organizations in staying competitive. Customized corporate training and private sessions are also available. Visit
for details.
“Vibe Coding breaks down the barriers of traditional software development,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “With generative AI technology, builders and makers can bring their ideas to life in software. This session lets attendees see how AI tools can become their collaborators.”
What You’ll Learn
In just 90 minutes, you’ll follow a guided, hands-on exploration of how to go from a spark of an idea to a working prototype using modern vibe coding tools. The session will cover:
Introduction to Vibe Coding
Tool Spotlight: Lovable and related platforms
Turning written ideas into simple prototypes
These approaches let you “shape software like clay,” combining creativity with structure. You’ll see where Vibe Coding fits in today’s software development process and why it matters for small businesses and innovators.
Why This Matters
As AI advances, the gap between idea and implementation is shrinking. Vibe Coding isn’t about replacing technical teams—it’s about letting more people take part in creating software. It’s a faster way to test ideas and share them with others.
A New Way to Build Together
Vibe Coding is gaining popularity because it makes software creation accessible to a wider audience while keeping humans firmly in the driver’s seat. Instead of struggling with complex syntax, innovators can describe what they want in plain language, and AI generates the scaffolding to bring it to life. The AI handles repetitive, technical details, while people focus on vision, creativity, and refinement—making the process more collaborative, intuitive, and inclusive than ever before.
As ONLC has seen with its generative AI training programs, many organizations start by learning tools like ChatGPT or Copilot to boost daily productivity. Now, more people are exploring rapid prototyping platforms that let non-developers turn ideas into simple working applications. These early apps can solve immediate needs and also act as proof-of-concepts for larger projects that IT may later develop into full solutions.
“We’re watching a new stage of adoption unfold,” Williamson added. “Tools like Lovable and Microsoft Copilot Studio Lite give non-developers the ability to create quick prototypes that meet personal or team needs. Those same prototypes can also spark ideas that IT can build into production-ready solutions.”
Event Details
Vibe Coding: Concept to Prototype
October 23, 2025 | Free, 90 minutes | Live Online Instructor-Led
Reserve your place today at
About ONLC Training
ONLC Training provides leading IT and business skills programs across North America via online delivery and physical locations. With up-to-date curriculum and qualified instructors, ONLC supports individuals and organizations in staying competitive. Customized corporate training and private sessions are also available. Visit
for details.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment