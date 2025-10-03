Award-Winning Tattoo Artist Owen Paulls Relocates To Seattle, Establishing Himself As A PNW Destination Artist
Tattooing since 2012, Paulls has honed a unique approach that merges traditional designs with hyper-realistic detail. His career has taken him across Europe and the U.S., including regular trips to Italy where he has won multiple awards. Paulls further refined his black and grey style in California, earning top honors at prestigious conventions such as the Evergreen Invitational and Winnipeg Tattoo Convention, where he received Best of Day two years in a row. His work has been featured in top tattoo publications and endorsed by leading industry brands including Empire Inks, FYT Cartridges, and the Ghostline App.
In addition to tattooing, Paulls maintains a fine art practice, creating oil paintings inspired by classical European traditions, with works displayed in prominent studios including Black Anchor Tattoo and Unit-01 in Los Angeles. Before dedicating himself fully to tattooing, Paulls spent nearly 19 years as a professional touring musician, including five consecutive summers on the Vans Warped Tour. Today, he tattoos full-time in Seattle and Bellevue while traveling nationwide for conventions, guest spots, and seminars on his signature black and grey style.
For more information, visit Owen Paulls on Instagram or at his official website.
