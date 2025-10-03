Award-Winning Tattoo Artist Owen Paulls Relocates To Seattle, Establishing Himself As A PNW Destination Artist

EINPresswire/ -- Owen Paulls , a celebrated black and grey tattoo artist originally from the South Coast of England, has officially relocated to the Seattle and Bellevue region, bringing his internationally acclaimed artistry to the Pacific Northwest. Known for his smooth blending techniques, highly detailed textures, and European-influenced style, Paulls has quickly built a strong local following, attracting clients from across the U.S. and internationally who are traveling specifically to work with him. His move marks a new chapter in a career that has already earned him months-long waitlists and a reputation as one of the region’s go-to black and grey artists.

Tattooing since 2012, Paulls has honed a unique approach that merges traditional designs with hyper-realistic detail. His career has taken him across Europe and the U.S., including regular trips to Italy where he has won multiple awards. Paulls further refined his black and grey style in California, earning top honors at prestigious conventions such as the Evergreen Invitational and Winnipeg Tattoo Convention, where he received Best of Day two years in a row. His work has been featured in top tattoo publications and endorsed by leading industry brands including Empire Inks, FYT Cartridges, and the Ghostline App.

In addition to tattooing, Paulls maintains a fine art practice, creating oil paintings inspired by classical European traditions, with works displayed in prominent studios including Black Anchor Tattoo and Unit-01 in Los Angeles. Before dedicating himself fully to tattooing, Paulls spent nearly 19 years as a professional touring musician, including five consecutive summers on the Vans Warped Tour. Today, he tattoos full-time in Seattle and Bellevue while traveling nationwide for conventions, guest spots, and seminars on his signature black and grey style.

For more information, visit Owen Paulls on Instagram or at his official website.