Cabot Corporation To Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Results
The call will be webcast by Notified and may be accessed at Cabot's website at . If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company's website at .
ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons , specialty carbons , battery materials , engineered elastomer composites , inkjet colorants , masterbatches and conductive compounds , fumed metal oxides and aerogel . For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp .
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.CONTACT: Contact: Steve Delahunt Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations (617) 342-6255
