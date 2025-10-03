Divya Dutta Expresses Gratitude To The Unsung Heroes Who Came To Her Rescue

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta ended up getting hurt on the sets of her forthcoming project, and the men behind the camera- spot dadas, lightmen, and security people graciously came to help her.

The 'Veer Zaara' actress shared that after getting hurt, she was unable to climb the rough terrain the next day and ended up being assisted by these people.

Divya shared a video of being carried by the crew up the terrain on her IG. She expressed her gratitude, saying, "This is to thank our unsung heroes..our spot dadas, lightmen, security people..who run around all the time..with a smile always..i have now started befriending the light dadas..n they in turn send me the food tgey cook which is delicious!! (sic)".

"This video, i got hurt on shoot and the very next day we were to shoot ina rough terrain..i couldnt climb up! N these amazing people helped me through this one, yes, with a smile on their faces..i felt so awkward but very grateful", she added.

Divya also did not forget to thank her staff, who made things easier for her. She penned, "and a big thankyou to my own staff too who stood behind me so reassuringly..this love is unparralleled..all i can say is thankyou all are tgere, hence, we concentrate on our roles!!!, without any worries."

In September, Divya decided to relive some precious moments with 'the legends' Shabana Azmi, Rekha, & Neena Gupta.

Posting a string of unseen photographs from the birthday celebration, Divya wrote about her bond with some of the guests.

Expressing her admiration for Rekha, she penned, "The #Diva @rekhajifanpage . twinning in black and white with her was a high in itself! I have danced on salaameishq meri jaan so many times as a child!! That adaaa!!! Omg!! (sic)"

Praising the 'Mandi' actors, Neena Gupta, Ila Arun and Soni Razdan, along with Deepti Naval, Divya added, "My fav film mandi and the amazing actors. the lovely @neena_gupta ,@ilaarun and @sonirazdan !.who left such a huge impact on me !!i always asked shyam benegal, "if i was an actor that time, what role would you have given me?", and he always smiled mysteriously. to have them together in t same frame along with the brilliant @deepti, was a delight."