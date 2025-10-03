IND Vs WI, 1St Test: Limited Opportunity But Dhruv Jurel Seizes It With Maiden International Century

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel notched up his maiden International century on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3.

The hosts were in a commanding position in the first innings with a 164-run lead before the tea break and resumed their batting at 326/4 in 96 overs, with Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra unbeaten on 68 and 50, respectively. The pair further frustrated West Indies bowlers with a 108-run stand for the fourth wicket after the centurion KL Rahul's dismissal at 218/1.

At the end of the second session, Jurel and Jadeja had solidified India's innings, rotating the strike well and steadily building the lead, keeping the West Indies bowlers on the back foot. The hosts were leading by 36 runs at the time of Rahul's dismissal before the middle order pair extended India's lead to over 160 runs at the end of the second session.

Dhruv Jurel's dream century for Team India

Dhruv Jurel was quite impressive with his technical batting prowess, displaying excellent shot selection and building a steady yet impactful partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to guide India's innings further. Jurel was anchoring India's innings as Jadeja rotated the strike efficiently, as the duo consolidated the team's lead and put the West Indies bowlers under pressure.

After completing the second fifty of his Test career, Dhruv Jurel was not willing to let the momentum slip as he continued to bat with intent and composure while building a strong partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who provided steady support and kept the scoreboard ticking with smart rotation of strike. Jurel was determined to go for a century as he was already well set at the crease and focused on reaching the milestone.

After crossing 90, Jurel decided to slow down a bit before completing his century. The wicketkeeper-batter was batting on 99 when he took a single off Roston Chase's delivery to reach the milestone. Dhruv Jurel celebrated uniquely, holding the bat vertically, moving it to the left, removing his helmet, and raising the bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd and his teammates in the dressing room.

A moment to cherish forever! Special scenes in Ahmedabad as Dhruv Jurel notches up a maiden Test Updates ▶️ #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @dhruvjurel21 twitter/8JLGOhCAkt

What a special knock that was! Dhruv Jurel walks back for 125 and after a 206-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja Updates ▶️ #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @dhruvjurel21 twitter/Zzjcn1viA3

After completing the century, Dhruv Jurel shifted his gear and played a brilliant innings of 125 off 210 balls before his stay at the crease was ended by Khary Pierre at 424/5. Jurel formed a crucial 206-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja and helped Team India take a lead of 250 runs in the first innings, cementing India's dominant position in the first Test.

'Shining Example of Seizing Opportunity'

Dhruv Jurel's maiden international century was an example of seizing the opportunity whenever you get it. Jurel was picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter after Rishabh Pant was unavailable for the ongoing Test series, as he was yet to recover from the fractured toe sustained during the Old Trafford Test against England in Manchester.

Jurel is often a backup wicketkeeper-batter to Rishabh Pant in Test cricket since his latter's comeback to international cricket following his recovery from injuries due to a car accident on the eve of the New Year in 2022. In the England Test series, Jurel did not get a chance until the Oval Test, as he remained on the sidelines. However, he took up wicketkeeping duties in place of Pant, who suffered a finger injury.

As Dhruv Jurel got an opportunity to step in as India's primary wicketkeeper-batter, he did not go off, notching up his maiden international century and consolidating India's first-innings lead. Fans were quite ecstatic to see Jurel registering his maiden Test hundred, calling him a 'shining example of seizing opportunity'

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja completed his sixth century in his Test career. At the end of Day 2, Team India posted a total of 448/5, with Jadeja and Washington Sundar batting on 104 and 6, respectively.