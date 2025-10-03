India Reach 448/5 At Stumps On Day Two
Ahmedabad – India reached 448 for five at stumps on day two of the opening Test against the West Indies, stretching their lead to 286 runs after centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja here on Friday.
Jadeja (104) and Washington Sundar (9) were at the crease at close of play. The duo of Jadeja and Jurel added 206 runs for the fifth wicket to guide the hosts to a dominant position.
This was the 24-year-old Jurel's maiden Test hundred.
Earlier, KL Rahul (100) got out after scoring a fine century.
India, starting the day on 121/2, lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) during the opening session, while Rahul was dismissed right after the lunch break.
