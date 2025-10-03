CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom: Lafleur Minerals: Near-Term Gold Producer Ready To Restart Mill + 200K Oz Resource
Founded in 2012, CEO, a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc. , is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for investors globally - with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Millions of people visit CEO each year to connect with investors from around the world, share knowledge and view impactful stories about stocks, commodities, and emerging companies.
Meet the Executive Shaping the Mining Landscape
'Inside the Boardroom' is more than just an interview series - it's a chance to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, understanding their vision, challenges, and strategy.
We caught up with Paul Ténière, CEO and Kal Malhi, Chairman of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) to discuss their path to near-term gold production through restarting the fully permitted Beacon Mill and advancing their 200,000 oz Swanson Gold project in Quebec's Abitibi Gold Belt. With complete vertical integration with their own mill, tailings facility, and gold resource - LaFleur is uniquely positioned in the current high gold price environment.
LaFleur Minerals
(CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0)
Cannot view this video? Visit:
Tune in to 'Inside the Boardroom' each week and be part of the conversation that's shaping the business landscape. Visit CEO or our YouTube page for hundreds more executive interviews from CEO here .
Interested in showcasing your company on 'Inside the Boardroom'? Get in touch with our team at ... for further details and opportunities.
About CEO
The leading community for investors & traders in junior resource & venture stocks. CEO is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for small-cap investors globally -- with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Since 2012, CEO has brought millions of investors together from over 164 countries to discuss their portfolio holdings and find new investment opportunities. Download our App on iOS or Android marketplace or visit us today at CEO to set up your free account.
CEO is a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment