403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sri Lotus Developers Secures INR 130 Cr In Initial Bookings For Arcadian & Amalfi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 02: Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited has announced a strong start to the quarter, with its newly launched ultra-luxury residential projects - The Arcadian in Juhu and Amalfi in Versova - securing a combined â‚1130 crore in bookings within the first week of launch.
This milestone reflects not only the robust appetite for premium residences in Mumbai but also the trust homebuyers continue to place in Sri Lotus Developers' ability to deliver thoughtfully designed, high-quality and ultra-luxury developments.
The Arcadian in Juhu, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of INR 700 crore, contributed INR 92 crore to initial bookings. Conceived with expansive layouts and a refined architectural design, it is fast emerging as one of the most coveted addresses in the western suburbs.
Amalfi in Versova, inspired by a contemporary Mediterranean lifestyle, achieved INR 38 crore in bookings during launch week. With a GDV of INR 300 crore, the project offers a distinctive living experience that blends design, location, and lifestyle amenities. Both projects showcase Sri Lotus Developers' core philosophy of combining prime locations, lifestyle-oriented design and meticulous execution to create residences that endure as timeless landmarks.
Commenting on the strong launch momentum, Anand K Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited, said: "We are delighted with the overwhelming response to The Arcadian in Juhu and Amalfi in Versova. Achieving INR 130 crore in bookings within a week is a testament to the strength of Mumbai's ultra-luxury housing market and the trust that homebuyers place in our brand. Our projects are thoughtfully crafted spaces that bring together design, community and luxury."
Building on this momentum, the company is preparing to launch its next marquee development, Project Varun in Bandra in Q3 FY26. Strategically located in one of Mumbai's most aspirational neighbourhoods, Varun is poised to further strengthen Sri Lotus Developers' footprint in the city's ultra-luxury segment. "With the upcoming launch of Project Varun, we are set to carry forward the strong momentum of FY25 into FY26, which we expect to be a defining year marked by significant growth in both pre-sales and revenues," Mr Pandit added.
About Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited
Incorporated in 2015 (formerly AKP Holdings Limited), Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd. is a Mumbai-based real estate developer specializing in luxury and ultra-luxury residential and premium commercial projects, with a strong focus on redevelopment in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The company has completed 4 projects aggregating over 4.2 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area, with 5 ongoing and 11 upcoming developments covering ~25.5 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area and ~18.7 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area.
With a strong presence in Juhu and Andheri West and the company plans to expand into South and Central Mumbai, Bandra, and Versova. Sri Lotus Developers manages end-to end execution - from design and construction to sales and customer engagement - ensuring consistent quality, superior materials, and customer satisfaction end-to-end execution - from design and construction to sales and customer engagement - Guided by its philosophy of creating inclusive and high-quality living spaces, the company is shaping some of the most coveted addresses in Mumbai's real estate landscape
This milestone reflects not only the robust appetite for premium residences in Mumbai but also the trust homebuyers continue to place in Sri Lotus Developers' ability to deliver thoughtfully designed, high-quality and ultra-luxury developments.
The Arcadian in Juhu, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of INR 700 crore, contributed INR 92 crore to initial bookings. Conceived with expansive layouts and a refined architectural design, it is fast emerging as one of the most coveted addresses in the western suburbs.
Amalfi in Versova, inspired by a contemporary Mediterranean lifestyle, achieved INR 38 crore in bookings during launch week. With a GDV of INR 300 crore, the project offers a distinctive living experience that blends design, location, and lifestyle amenities. Both projects showcase Sri Lotus Developers' core philosophy of combining prime locations, lifestyle-oriented design and meticulous execution to create residences that endure as timeless landmarks.
Commenting on the strong launch momentum, Anand K Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited, said: "We are delighted with the overwhelming response to The Arcadian in Juhu and Amalfi in Versova. Achieving INR 130 crore in bookings within a week is a testament to the strength of Mumbai's ultra-luxury housing market and the trust that homebuyers place in our brand. Our projects are thoughtfully crafted spaces that bring together design, community and luxury."
Building on this momentum, the company is preparing to launch its next marquee development, Project Varun in Bandra in Q3 FY26. Strategically located in one of Mumbai's most aspirational neighbourhoods, Varun is poised to further strengthen Sri Lotus Developers' footprint in the city's ultra-luxury segment. "With the upcoming launch of Project Varun, we are set to carry forward the strong momentum of FY25 into FY26, which we expect to be a defining year marked by significant growth in both pre-sales and revenues," Mr Pandit added.
About Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited
Incorporated in 2015 (formerly AKP Holdings Limited), Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd. is a Mumbai-based real estate developer specializing in luxury and ultra-luxury residential and premium commercial projects, with a strong focus on redevelopment in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The company has completed 4 projects aggregating over 4.2 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area, with 5 ongoing and 11 upcoming developments covering ~25.5 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area and ~18.7 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area.
With a strong presence in Juhu and Andheri West and the company plans to expand into South and Central Mumbai, Bandra, and Versova. Sri Lotus Developers manages end-to end execution - from design and construction to sales and customer engagement - ensuring consistent quality, superior materials, and customer satisfaction end-to-end execution - from design and construction to sales and customer engagement - Guided by its philosophy of creating inclusive and high-quality living spaces, the company is shaping some of the most coveted addresses in Mumbai's real estate landscape
Company :-CONCEPT PUBLIC RELATIONS
User :- Vidya Shinde
Email :[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment