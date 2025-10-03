Middlefield Banc Corp. Appoints Tim Oyster VP, Western Ohio Commercial Relationship Manager

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced that Tim Oyster has been appointed VP, Western Ohio Commercial Relationship Manager. In this role, Oyster will focus on delivering strategic advice to business clients in the Western Ohio Region, helping them improve cash flow, finance key assets, and mitigate risk.

Mike Cheravitch, Chief Banking Officer, stated,“As we expand our commercial banking operations, Tim offers the expertise, leadership, and strong community involvement that will benefit our clients, develop commercial relationships, and enhance our footprint in Western Ohio. Today's announcement reflects our ongoing dedication to expanding our commercial banking capabilities and delivering personalized, client-focused services throughout our Ohio communities.”

Oyster has 26 years of banking and finance experience across Ohio markets. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Commercial Lending at The Fahey Banking Company from 2021 to 2025. Before that, Oyster's experience included roles at Premier Bank, Union Savings Bank, and PNC Bank, formally National City Bank. Oyster is an active community member, having served for 18 years as a Commission Board Member and Past Chairperson for the City of Hilliard Recreation and Parks Commission. He also served on the board of Gladden Community House, the Hilliard Area Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club of Hilliard, the Hilliard City Schools Finance Committee, Leadership Hilliard and Leadership Dublin.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.92 billion at June 30, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at

