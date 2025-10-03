Ketone Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: Development Of Rich Supplements And Food Products To Stimulate Growth

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ketone Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global ketone market attained a value of about USD 542.61 Million in 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach nearly USD 1.00 billion by 2034.

The global market for ketone is being driven by the shifting consumer preference towards healthy food items. The growing popularity of ketogenic diet to reduce weight and gain strength is a primary factor augmenting the demand for ketones from the nutraceutical and food and beverage industry for applications in supplements, food products, and certain beverages. This has been bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, certain exogenous ketone supplements are widely demanded by sports enthusiasts instead of caffeinated energy drinks, which may have a certain negative impact on the body, thereby pushing the growth of the market.

Ketones are most commonly found in fruits like kiwis, grapes, apples, and berries, among others, owing to which they represent a rich source of nutrients like Vitamin E and Vitamin C, which is beneficial for a healthy body. As a result of this, the shifting consumer inclination towards plant-based products as opposed to synthetic products in personal care and food products is positively influencing the growth of the market. Apart from this, inflating disposable incomes, rising purchasing power, and inclination towards clean-label products are some of the factors collectively augmenting the growth of the market.

Development of Ketone Rich Supplements and Food Products to Stimulate the Growth of the Market

The growth in the global market for ketones is being driven by the robust popularity of ketogenic diets to treat a number of neurodegenerative disorders, particularly epilepsy. In addition to this, a keto diet is popularly undertaken with an aim at reducing the body weight. As a result, ketones are widely gaining consumer attention, thereby generating robust opportunities for manufacturers to introduce keto products that deliver high fat and low carb keto formula.

Owing to the rising popularity of convenience goods due to busy lifestyles, the development of easy-to-use products that do not take up much time has made ketogenic products more accessible, thereby providing impetus to the market. In addition to this, the introduction of various nutraceutical and pharmaceutical supplements rich in ketones that offer several benefits, such as cancer prevention, cognitive improvement, and have anti-inflammatory properties, among other benefits, are some of the factors encouraging the growth of the market.

Key Industry Players in the Global Ketone Market

The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global ketone market, looking into their capacity, market share, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnabouts and mergers and acquisitions:



Perfect Keto

KetoLogic

Ketoneaid Inc

Ion Labs Inc.

Ketond LLC. Others

Global Ketone Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Application



Supplements

Food and Beverages Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Market Breakup by Supplement Type



Ketone Salts

Ketone Esters

Ketone Oils Raspberry Ketones

Market Breakup by Form



Solid Liquid and Semi-Liquid

Market Breakup by Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

