Oktoberfest Expands Across New Orleans With Festival Weekends And Citywide Events
Main Festival at Deutsches Haus
Location: 1700 Moss St., New Orleans
Dates: Oct. 10–11, 17–18, 24–25, 2025
Hours: Fridays 4–11 p.m. | Saturdays 1–11 p.m.
Admission: $10 (cash only); children 12 & under free
Highlights at the main site will include traditional German food such as bratwurst, schnitzel, potato pancakes, and pretzels, along with imported German beers, local craft brews, wines, and schnapps. Live music, folk dancing, stein-holding contests, and cultural demonstrations round out the program.
Associated Events Across the Region
Oktoberfest Run & Walk – Oct. 18, 4 p.m., Fair Grounds Race Course (5K + two festival entries)
GACC Bier Garten – Oct. 18, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., German-American Cultural Center, Gretna (free admission)
PubCrawls Bar Crawl – Sept. 27, 4 p.m., multiple French Quarter & CBD bars
Miel Brewery Oktoberfest – Early Oct., 405 Sixth St., New Orleans
Brieux Carré Brewing Bash – Early Oct., 2115 Decatur St., New Orleans
Oak & Ale Party – Mid-Oct., 8140 Oak St., Uptown
Neighborhood Pop-Ups – Throughout Sept. & Oct. at local breweries and venues
Visitor Information
The Deutsches Haus festival is cash only (ATMs available on-site).
Parking is limited; shuttles will run from Cabrini High School.
Cultural Context
“Oktoberfest has become part of New Orleans’ fall traditions,” said Karen Brem, Marketing Director for the Historic Mardi Gras Inn. “It’s a chance to experience German heritage through food, music, and community, while also reflecting the city’s long history of celebrating diverse cultures.”
For full schedules, menus, and music lineups, visit DeutschesHaus.
About Oktoberfest New Orleans
Oktoberfest New Orleans is hosted annually by Deutsches Haus to celebrate German heritage and traditions. The festival features food, beverages, music, dancing, and cultural activities that bring together generations of participants, highlighting both German and New Orleans community life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment