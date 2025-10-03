Oktoberfest Expands Across New Orleans With Festival Weekends And Citywide Events

EINPresswire/ -- Oktoberfest, New Orleans’ annual celebration of German culture and heritage, will return this fall with three weekends of festivities at Deutsches Haus on Bayou St. John, alongside a growing calendar of associated events across the city and region. Hosted by the Deutsches Haus, the festival blends Bavarian food, music, and traditions with New Orleans’ own community spirit.

Main Festival at Deutsches Haus

Location: 1700 Moss St., New Orleans



Dates: Oct. 10–11, 17–18, 24–25, 2025



Hours: Fridays 4–11 p.m. | Saturdays 1–11 p.m.



Admission: $10 (cash only); children 12 & under free



Highlights at the main site will include traditional German food such as bratwurst, schnitzel, potato pancakes, and pretzels, along with imported German beers, local craft brews, wines, and schnapps. Live music, folk dancing, stein-holding contests, and cultural demonstrations round out the program.

Associated Events Across the Region

Oktoberfest Run & Walk – Oct. 18, 4 p.m., Fair Grounds Race Course (5K + two festival entries)



GACC Bier Garten – Oct. 18, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., German-American Cultural Center, Gretna (free admission)



PubCrawls Bar Crawl – Sept. 27, 4 p.m., multiple French Quarter & CBD bars



Miel Brewery Oktoberfest – Early Oct., 405 Sixth St., New Orleans



Brieux Carré Brewing Bash – Early Oct., 2115 Decatur St., New Orleans



Oak & Ale Party – Mid-Oct., 8140 Oak St., Uptown



Neighborhood Pop-Ups – Throughout Sept. & Oct. at local breweries and venues



Visitor Information

The Deutsches Haus festival is cash only (ATMs available on-site).



Parking is limited; shuttles will run from Cabrini High School.



Cultural Context

“Oktoberfest has become part of New Orleans’ fall traditions,” said Karen Brem, Marketing Director for the Historic Mardi Gras Inn. “It’s a chance to experience German heritage through food, music, and community, while also reflecting the city’s long history of celebrating diverse cultures.”

For full schedules, menus, and music lineups, visit DeutschesHaus.

About Oktoberfest New Orleans

Oktoberfest New Orleans is hosted annually by Deutsches Haus to celebrate German heritage and traditions. The festival features food, beverages, music, dancing, and cultural activities that bring together generations of participants, highlighting both German and New Orleans community life.