In Ukraine, 1,330 People Injured By Mines During Full-Scale War, Including 135 Children
“As of October 1, 2025, 1,330 people have been affected by enemy mines and explosive remnants of war, including 135 children and 1,195 adults,” the report said.
The largest number of victims were among representatives of the following professions: 243 farmers, 137 critical infrastructure workers, and 88 drivers.
Also among the victims were: 121 students, 148 unemployed people, and 116 retired people.
The Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety noted that data collection is carried out on a systematic basis, in accordance with the requirements of Protocol II and Protocol V of the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons Which May Be Deemed to Be Excessively Injurious or to Have Indiscriminate Effects (CCW).
Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are opening criminal proceedings against the Russian Federation for violating the rules and customs of warfare in each case of Ukrainian civilians being blown up by Russian mines.Read also: Two soldiers from 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov return from Russian captivity
The relevant database and interactive map help government and humanitarian organizations in dangerous regions to inform the population about the risks associated with explosive objects and to assist victims of mine and explosive injuries.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, on the territory of the Petrivskyi Forest, a fire truck hit an explosive device (presumably a Russian anti-tank mine) , injuring the driver of the special vehicle.
Photo: CAF with Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment