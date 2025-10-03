Next-Generation Chips Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Lucrative Opportunities In Sectors Like AI, Premium Electronics, Automotive, Defense, Telecoms, And Healthcare
This report provides an overview of the next-generation chips theme. It includes an overview of the semiconductor value chain and profiles of companies to watch. It looks in detail at the five key challenges facing the chip industry, including high demand, market monopoly, energy consumption, skills shortage, and national strategies and the formation of regional clusters.
Next-generation chips represent the next frontier of semiconductor technology, incorporating advancements in design, materials, manufacturing process, performance, and packaging. Next-generation chips are paramount to the digital transformation heralded by growth in AI tools. Next-generation chips can be found in the latest premium consumer electronics, data center servers, 5G network equipment, satellite broadband and earth observation, commercial and military radar, and other defense systems.
- Industrial systems, network equipment, cloud servers, and premium consumer electronics have been and will continue to be the principal consumers of advanced semiconductors. Automotive is the next frontier for next-generation chips. The semiconductor industry faces several imminent challenges. These include a compounding skills shortage, rapidly rising energy requirements, uncertainties around the supply of critical materials, the escalating US-China trade war, and disconcerting concentrations of market power in a select few chip companies and customers, exacerbated by rising technology nationalism.
- Multi-million dollar industries, including aerospace and defense, transport, telecoms, manufacturing, and healthcare, are demanding next-generation chips. They are also increasingly necessary for AI technologies. This report tells you all you need to know about next-generation chips, including identifying companies to watch and highlighting the latest technological innovations.
- Executive Summary Introduction to Next-Generation Chips The Semiconductor Competitive Landscape Deep Dive into Key Technological Innovations Industry Challenges National Strategies and Regional Clusters The Path to Quantum Computing Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology
- ABR AccoPower Advantest Alchip Alibaba AMD Analog Devices Ansys Applied Materials Arm ASML ASMPT Atom Computing AWS Baidu Besi Branchip Broadcom Cadence Cambricon Capella Space Cerebras Changchun Institute of Optics, Finae Mechanics & Physics (CIOMP) ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) Cisco Dupont D-Wave Ebara Epiworld International Fuji Electric Geely Global Foundries Google GTA Semiconductor GUC Hanmi Hanwha Harbin Institute of Technology Hitachi Hi-Tech HPE Huawei IBM ID Qunatique Infineon Infleqtion Innoscience Institute of Microelectronics Chinese Academy of Science Intel IonQ JoinSilicon KLA Knowm Kokusai Electric Lam Research MagicQ Marvell MediaTek Meta Microchip Micron Technology Microsoft Mitsubishi Chemical Group Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) Nokia NTT Numenta Nvidia NXP O-BASF Onsemi OpenAI Pasqal PsiQuantum QORVO Quantinuum Quantum Brilliance Qubitekk QuEra Quintessence Labs Qunatum Motion QunatumCTek Renesas Rigetti Computing ROHM Samsung Sanan Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Shin Etsu SICC Siemens Silicon Quantum Computing SK Hynix SK Siltron Skyworks SMIC SMIC Socionext Soitec Solvay SST ST Microelectronics SUMC SUSS Synlight Crystal Synposys SynSense Teradyne Texas Instruments Tianyu Tokyo Electron Toshiba TSMC Tysic University of Science and Technology Wolfspeed Xanadu Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) Zuken
