Phenol Industry Outlook 2025-2030: Capacity To Grow By 20% - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants
Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phenol Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global phenol capacity is poised to grow considerably by 20% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. Phenol, also known as carbolic acid, is a compound that is widely used for manufacturing phenolic resins, pharmaceutical drugs, dyes, herbicides and plastic polymers. Asia is the only region expected to witness phenol capacity additions globally during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period.
Scope
- Global phenol capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030 Global phenol planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries Key details of the phenol plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced phenol plants globally Identify opportunities in the global phenol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for phenol capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Region Global Planned and Announced Phenol Capacity Additions and Capex by Region New Plant Announcements Global Planned and Announced Phenol Plants
02. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Phenol Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Phenol Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024 Global Capacity Additions and Capex from Planned and Announced Phenol Plants by Country
03. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global Phenol Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies
04. Phenol Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Phenol Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Phenol Projects in Asia
05. Phenol Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Phenol Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030 Phenol Capacity in the North America by Country, 2020-2030 Phenol Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030 Phenol Capacity in the FSU by Country, 2020-2030 Phenol Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030 Phenol Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030
06. Appendix
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment